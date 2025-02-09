Bradenton (Florida), Feb 9 (PTI) Aditi Ashok moved up marginally with a third round 2-under 69 at the Founders Cup on the LPGA.

The Indian, who shot 72-70 on the first two days, is now 2-under and Tied-44th as the day saw some gusting winds.

Also Read | SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

This is Aditi's first event of the season and the second of the year after the Tournament of Champions last week.

Yealimi Noh birdied eight of the last 11 holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over three-time champion Jin Young Ko.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Noh had an 18-under 195 total. She opened with a 68 and shot 64 on Friday to get into the final group with Ko.

After gusting wind slowed the players on the opening holes at Bradenton Country Club, Noh and Ko each made their first birdie of the day on the par-5 eighth.

Trying to win the event on a fourth venue, Ko birdied five of the final 11 for a 66.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)