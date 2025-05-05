Ivins (Utah, USA), May 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashoki carded a topsy-turvy even-par 72 in the final round to sign off tied 31st in the Black Desert Championship here.

Aditi, who has had a rather modest season so far, totalled 10-under for the week.

She had back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and the eighth followed by a birdie on the ninth and the 11th to get to even par. A bogey on the 15th was compensated by a birdie on the closing 18th.

She tied for the 31st position with, among others, Mao Saigo of Japan, who won the Chevron Championship, a Major on the LPGA.

Haeran Ryu grabbed her third LPGA title with a flawless eight-under 64 in the final round. She won by five shots over Germany's Esther Henseleit and China's Ruoning Yin.

