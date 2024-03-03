Singapore, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished 21st at the women's World Championship with a final card of 2-under 70 here on Sunday after being in top-10 in the first two days.

Aditi had an early bogey, but recovered well with three birdies on the Par-5s on the fifth, eighth and 13th and another one on Par-4 ninth.

She dropped a bogey on the closing 18th. Aditi, who was making her debut in the event, shot 72-69-73 in her earlier rounds.

Australia's Hannah Green, shot her third straight 67 after 74 start in the first round, to total 13-under and win the title one shot clear of French golfer, Celine Boutier (67).

A week ago Aditi was T-31 at the Honda LPGA. Aditi, a five-time Ladies European Tour winner, is already certain to play her third Olympic Games in Paris this year.

Four players, Japanese duo Yuna Nishimura (66) and Nasa Hataoka (69), Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (67) and Canadian Brooke Henderson (68) were tied for third place.

Green had a stunning finish as she rolled in three birdies in a row on the last three holes to grab a well-deserved win. The icing on the cake was the 20-foot putt Green holed on the 18th to pip World No. 3 Boutier by one shot.

Boutier, who had three birdies on the back nine, failed to make any more in her last three holes.

