Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Nov 13 (PTI) Aditi Ashok, three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, shot yet another steady round and led three Indians into the weekend rounds of the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Friday.

Aditi carded 2-under 70 to total 1-under 143 and was T-13th, an improvement of 23 places on her first round placement of T-29th.

Following Aditi into the weekend rounds were Tvesa Malik (75-75) at T-56 and Diksha Dagar (78-73) at T-61.

Astha Madan (78-75), though, missed the cut.

Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen, who is leading the Order of Merit, raced to a halfway lead with a sparkling 67 in the calmer morning conditions.

At 9-under for 36 holes, she leads by two over Lydia Hall (66-71) and by three over first round leader, Georgia Hall (65-73).

The 24-year-old Pedersen closed her second round with an eagle on her closing hole, the 9th hole alongside three birdies and one bogey.

Aditi, sixth in Dubai last week, had three birdies on fifth, seventh and closed the day with a third birdie on 18th and her only bogey came on par-3 11th.

Tvesa had five bogeys against two birdies, one of which came on Par-4 seventh, where she had a crippling triple bogey on first day.

Dagar, who was staring at an early exit after a first round 78, made amends with a steady 73 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double that came late in the day on par-4 17th.

She negotiated a tense par on 18th to make sure she stayed on for the final two rounds.

Welsh star Lydia Hall remains firmly in the hunt just two strokes behind Pederson. Hall put together an exemplary round, despite the blustery conditions the players traditionally face during the afternoons at the King Abdullah Economic City layout.

England's in-form Georgia Hall, leader on the opening day of Saudi Arabia's first-ever professional women's golf tournament, started strongly before a double bogey on 15 and bogey on 16 halted momentum. The 24-year old closed for 1-over 73 on 6-under par.

