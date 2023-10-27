Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded her worst round of the season after a superb opening round of 5-under 67 to slid to tied 71st at the Maybank Championship here on Friday.

Aditi, who was 7-under for 17 holes before dropping a double bogey on her last hole on the first day, had a nightmarish second round in the championship, which is part of the LPGA.

She had just one birdie against three bogeys and two triple bogeys in a round of 8-over 80. That saw her drop from tied-10th to tied-71st.

Aditi, who was 5-under when she started the second day, dropped a bogey on first and then a triple bogey on the second. Another bogey on sixth meant she was down to even par.

A lone bogey on seventh was followed by a second triple bogey on ninth and one more bogey on 16th.

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura (63-69) was in sole lead at 12-under with American Rose Zhang (65-68) lying second.

Celine Boutier (70-64), who is leading the Order of Merit across the Atlantic in the Ladies European Tour, was tied third with Hannah Green (64-70) and Peiyun Chien of Chinese Taipei, who shot rounds of 65-69.

