The Woodlands (Texas), Apr 21 (PTI) Aditi Ashok was tied 64th among the 73 players who made the cut after the third round at the Chevron Championship here.

She had disappointing rounds of 75-71-73 to be 3-over 219 at the Par-73 Woodlands course, while the third round could not be completed as dangerous conditions suspended the round.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul (69-67 and 3-under through 12 holes) was leading at 11-under, while Canada's Brooke Henderson (71-71 and 8-under through 17 holes) was making the most of moving day with an 8-under round heading into her final hole.

Henderson was 10-under, as was Nelly Korda (68-69 and 3-under through 11 holes in the third round).

