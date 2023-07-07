New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The fixtures for Round 2 of the AFC Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 have been announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The draw was conducted in May.

India, ranked 60 in the world, will open their Group C campaign against London 2012 silver-medallists Japan (ranked 11) on October 26 at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Three days later, the Blue Tigresses will take on 32-ranked Vietnam, who qualified for their first FIFA Women's World Cup this year, at the same venue. India's final opponents in the group will be 49-ranked Uzbekistan on November 1 at the Bunyodkor Stadium, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India qualified for Round 2 courtesy two comfortable victories over the Kyrgyz Republic (5-0 and 4-0) in Bishkek in April.

Round 2 consists of three groups of four teams each. Group A features Australia, Chinese Taipei, Philippines and Iran, while Group B has China PR, Korea Republic, Thailand and DPR Korea.

The three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up will progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches in February 2024. The winners will take the two spots reserved for AFC in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

India's Round 2 fixtures of AFC Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024:

Thursday, October 26: Japan vs India (15:30 IST)Sunday, October 29: India vs Vietnam (15:30 IST)Wednesday, November 1: Uzbekistan vs India (17:30 IST). (ANI)

