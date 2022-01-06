Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation in India, key stakeholders from the Government of Maharashtra met virtually with a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 to discuss the challenges, solutions and charter guidelines for the safe and successful hosting of Asia's premier women's national team competition.

Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA), AIFF President and LOC Chairman, Praful Patel, and other key stakeholders including AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das, and Project Directors of the tournament closely examined the developments in the host state of Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

"In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship," Thackeray tweeted after the meeting, before listing out some of the key aspects being meticulously monitored with only a fortnight left to the tournament.

"Furthermore, the discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols, hospitality arrangements, and ensuring every COVID protocol is stringently observed," read a follow-up tweet.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Hosts on Track As Dean Elgar Leads the Chase.

In addition to the aforementioned stakeholders in the meeting, present to discuss matters while extending their unflinching support and commitment to hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 were Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria.

Patel sounded grateful and upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20, 2022.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," said Patel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)