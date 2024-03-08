New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on an international career spanning more than a decade.

The 35-year-old, who starred with a 28-ball 45 in Afghanistan's first-ever ODI against Scotland in 2009, played his final game last week at the Tolerance Oval in the Test match against Ireland.

"Top-order batter @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and has scored 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a hundred to his name," Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Thursday.

The opener's first T20I came in February 2010, which was Afghanistan's second game in the format.

He made his Test debut earlier this year, against Sri Lanka. He received his maiden Test Cap from his nephew and teammate Ibrahim Zadran.

One of his most memorable innings was the half-century against India at the 2010 T20 World Cup, which marked Afghanistan's first World Cup appearance.

