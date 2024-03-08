The BJP is contemplating the possibility of nominating star cricketer Mohammad Shami from Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources told India Today TV. Sources said that the BJP leadership has reached out to Shami with the proposal. However, the cricketer is yet to make a decision. Apart from representing India at the international level, the pacer represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and continues to play domestic cricket for the state. Mohammed Shami Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery, Indian Cricketer Provides Health Update.

According to top BJP sources, Shami was proposed as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, and discussions have been positive. Even Internal discussions within the BJP points out that fielding Shami could assist the party in securing victories in minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal. If reports are to be believed, the primary focus is to field Shami from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which has been in the news after the Sandeshkhali village within its boundaries witnessed violence - according to BJP sources.

Currently, Shami is on a break to recover from a recent surgery. PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery after the pacer confirmed his surgery. Shami hasn't played cricket since India's ODI World Cup campaign. He received the Arjuna Award on January 9 2024, from the President of India for his contributions Following the loss in the World Cup finals against Australia, PM Modi individually met all the players and consoled them.

Shami also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Shami's native village in Amroha. We will have to wait for the public announcement by either party about the chances of Mohammad Shami contesting in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

