Kabul [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday expressed its disappointment following Cricket Australia's decision to postpone yet another bilateral series and also said that the board "stands firm and advocates for politics-free cricket".

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced its decision to postpone its upcoming tour of men's bilateral series against Afghanistan, citing deteriorating human rights conditions in the Asian country. As a part of ICC's Future Tours Programme, Afghanistan and Australia were set to play a three-match T20 series which was slated for August this year.

This is the third time, CA has refused to play Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the Asian country in September 2021.

In November 2021, Afghanistan was set to play Australia in a one-off Test against in Hobart. But the on-off Test was cancelled. Last year in March, the Kangaroos were set to square off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in UAE, but CA decided to withdraw from the series.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expresses disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan and reiterates its stance on neutral and politics-free cricket across the globe," a statement said.

"ACB advocates for keeping cricket distinct from political influence, considering the game's significance in Afghanistan and its connection to the happiness and joy of the Afghan Nation," the Board added.

The Board said that it acknowledges the pressures faced by Cricket Australia from its government and stressed on resolving such issues through collaboration between both cricket boards.

"The ACB also urges the Australian government not to impose its policies on cricket boards and instead focus on supporting the development of cricket across regions," added the ACB's statement.

ACB's top management had previously engaged in negotiations with Cricket Australia and proposed exploring alternative solutions instead of publicly announcing withdrawals.

The Afghanistan board urged CA to respect and understand its position as a full-member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and look for solutions instead of succumbing to "external pressures and/or political influences."

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to negotiating with the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia, & other full member countries and adhering to ICC principles to ensure cricket remains free from political influence and supported by all parties involved," the statement added. (ANI)

