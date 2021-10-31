Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Afghanistan defeated minnows Namibia by 62 runs in their Super 12 group 2 match to keep semi-final hopes alive at the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33) added 53 for the opening wicket.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Hamid Hassan (3/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26), Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) were among wickets.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34) and JJ Smit (1/24) were the successful bowlers for Namibia.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21)

Namibia: 98 for 9 allout in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Hamid Hassan 3/9, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)