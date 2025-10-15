New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Afghan star spinner Rashid Khan has been rested for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as a precautionary measure to ensure his fitness and long-term performance ahead of upcoming international assignments, as per the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). However, the star leg-spinner will return to lead the side in the three-match T20I series that follows, according to ESPNcricinfo.

With Rashid unavailable for the Test, Afghanistan's selectors have opted for a blend of new faces and experienced campaigners. Right-arm pacer Ziaur Rahman, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, and leg-spinner Khalil Gurbaz, all of whom performed well in the recent domestic red-ball season, have been handed Test call-ups.

Allrounder Shahidullah, known for his left-arm spin, has been rewarded for his consistent performances and finds a place in both the Test and T20I squads. Left-arm pacer Bashir Ahmad, who played in the recent white-ball series against Bangladesh, has also retained his spot in the Test team. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Test side, which features Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Bahir Shah, and wicketkeepers Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil.

In the T20I setup, Rashid will return as skipper with Ibrahim serving as his deputy. Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai has earned a recall after making his debut earlier this year. Senior players Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad are all part of the squad, along with pacers Fareed Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

The Zimbabwe tour will take place from October 20 to November 2, with all matches scheduled to be held in Harare.

Afghanistan Test Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai (Wicket Keeper), Ikram Alikhel (Wicket Keeper), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, and Bashir Ahmad.

Reserves: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (Vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicket Keeper), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar and Faridoon Dawoodzai. (ANI)

