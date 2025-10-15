Two cricketing giants are set to lock horns in the month of October (and November 1) for T20Is and ODIs. A total of three T20Is and three ODIs will be played, as the England national cricket team lock horns with the hosts of this bilateral event, the New Zealand national cricket team. At first, from October 18 will happen the three T20Is. What follows next are the three NZ vs ENG 2025 ODIs. Cricket fans will surely be pumped up for some thrilling action, as England Tour New Zealand for some white-ball cricket. England Announces White-Ball Squads For ODI and T20I Series Against New Zealand; Harry Brook to Lead, Zak Crawley Receives Maiden Call-Up in 20-Over Format.

The six matches of the New Zealand vs England T20I and ODI series are scheduled to be played in five different venues. The NZ vs ENG 1st T20I and 2nd T20I will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The third T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. All three ODIs are scheduled to be played in three different stadiums. The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI is planned to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The next match at Seddon Park, Hamilton, and the last match of this tour is at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

New Zealand vs England Series 2025 Details

Series New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 Date October 18 to November 01 Time (in IST) 11:45 AM (T20Is) and 6:45 AM (ODI) Venues Christchurch, Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Wellington Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten TV channels (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Where to Watch New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 and will broadcast the NZ vs ENG matches in India. The New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 live telecast viewing option might be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For NZ vs ENG online viewing options, read below. NZ vs ENG 2025: Zak Crawley Earns First T20I Call-Up As England Announces White-Ball Squad for New Zealand Tour.

How to Watch New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

As Sony Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, Sony LIV will provide live streaming online of the NZ vs ENG 2025 matches. Fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs England ODI and T20I Series 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website after buying a subscription.

