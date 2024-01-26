New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League, (PSL) according to ESPNcricinfo.

Rashid played for Lahore Qalandars in the past three PSL seasons and lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2023.

He was retained by the franchise in the 'silver' salary bracket ahead of last year's December draft, with the possibility of him being unlikely to be available for the 2024 edition but of being retained for future seasons.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid is on course to regain fitness before the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and could also feature during Ireland's multi-format tour to the UAE which will be played from February 28 to March 18.

Rashid made his last appearance for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup and since has been on the sidelines nursing a back injury.

The 25-year-old spinner missed Afghanistan's recent assignment, a 2-1 T20I series victory over the UAE at the beginning of the year, and hasn't participated in a competitive match since the ODI World Cup in October and November.

He travelled to Chandigarh with the team for their recently concluded tour of India, but Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran indicated that the leg-spinner was not yet match-fit on the eve of the first T20I.

Afghanistan head coach, Jonathan Trott, before the 3rd T20I loss against India, stated that there is no time frame on Rashid's return.

"It is a case of us making sure that we are really careful with his back. He is such an influential player, we have to make sure he is 100 per cent ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the right time and he is working extremely hard and he is here with the team," Trott said.

"He is very passionate and dedicated to the Afghan national side. When he is ready, he will be the first one to get on the field. He has got a few more appointments and check-ups to make sure everything is okay. So there is no real time frame. I hope it is sooner rather than later. But there is no pressure and no rush," Trott added. (ANI)

