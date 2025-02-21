Nairobi (Kenya), Feb 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat was cruising along when three late bogeys saw him card a one-under 70, leaving him tied for 45th after the opening round of the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour here.

The Indian, who is a rookie on the Tour, was cruising at four-under through his first nine holes at the Muthaiga Golf Club, but ran into three bogeys in the last four holes.

India's other representative in the field Shubhankar Sharma (71) was Tied 65th.

John Parry and Benjamin Hebert posted rounds of bogey-free eight-under par rounds of 63 to take a share of lead.

Ahlawat had a great first nine, which was the back stretch of the course. He birdied the 10th, 14th and 15th before landing an eagle on the 18th. In between he dropped a shot on the 16th. He was 4-under for the back at 4-under 31.

However, all that good work went in vain as Ahlawat dropped four bogeys including three in last four holes. He also picked a birdie at 7th hole and totalled 1-under 70.

Shubhankar had four birdies against four bogeys.

England's Parry, who has already won on the 2025 Race to Dubai, set the target early in the day and it was only matched by Hebert, who birdied his final hole to join him on eight under, one clear of South Africa's Jayden Schaper.

Schaper was also bogey-free in his seven-under 64, with Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen and Korean Wooyoung Cho sharing fourth on six under.

