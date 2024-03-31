New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be investigating the matter of alleged physical assault and harassment on football players of Khad FC playing in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2 in Goa, and has formed a three-member committee for the same.

"The AIFF was formally notified by players from Khad FC, participating in the IWL 2 in Goa, of certain incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on them on Friday, March 29, 2024. In light of these allegations, the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey called an emergent meeting of senior members of the AIFF to take stock of the situation and determine the next steps," said a statement issued by the federation on Saturday.

M Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General, AIFF), Valanka Alemao (Executive Committee Member, and Chairperson, Women's Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), Vijay Bali (Executive Committee Member) and Mulrajsinh Chudasama were present in the meeting.

Based on these discussions, the AIFF President has constituted a three-member committee comprising Pinky Bompal Magar (Executive Committee Member and former India international), Rita Jairath (Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer, AIFF and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee), and Vijay Bali. Magar will act as the chairperson of the committee.

"The AIFF President has instructed the committee to submit a report within seven days. In the meantime, Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the unfortunate incident, has been directed to step back and refrain from participating in all football-related activities until the conclusion of the committee's process. The AIFF is also working with the players involved to ensure their safe passage home," the statement concluded.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that the ministry has taken note of the incident, tweeting, "The ministry of sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about the actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority."

A complaint was received in the Mapusa Police Station, wherein three players of the club alleged that the team manager assaulted and misbehaved with them in Goa. Acting on the complaint, the police filed a case under sections 323, 341, and 354A of the Indian Penal Code. The main accused has been arrested and necessary legal action is being taken, said North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal. (ANI)

