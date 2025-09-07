New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened virtually on Saturday, September 6, 2025, and approved the Federation's Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for selecting an agency to manage and award the rights to monetise AIFF's commercial properties for a limited term, as per the AIFF website.

The Committee also resolved that the Super Cup would be held from October 25, 2025, to November 22, 2025, in a phased manner.

To oversee the selection process, the Executive Committee resolved to form a three-member Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC). The BEC will be chaired by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Kesavaran Murugasu, member, Audit & Compliance Committee, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Additionally, the AIFF's MRA Task Force Committee, which was constituted at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on April 7, 2025, will continue as the Tender Committee to evaluate the recommendations of the professional services firm.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court essentially approved the proposal shared by AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), for the resumption of the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top-tier football league, which is on hold currently.

The proposal shared by AIFF and FSDL outlined two key points: tenders would be conducted to find a commercial partner for organising the ISL, which is set to start in December, and the second point was that the 2025-26 season would begin with the Super Cup, as per ESPN.

On August 22, the Court instructed AIFF and FSDL to meet and submit a roadmap for the league's future. The discussions between both parties took place in Bengaluru on August 25, resulting in a proposal that outlines two key decisions. (ANI)

