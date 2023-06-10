New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Club Licensing Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Friday met via video conferencing to determine the status of the licence applications in the 'ICLS (Indian Club Licensing System) Premier 2' for the 2023-24 season.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Girija Shanker Mungali. Other committee members, including Ravishankar Jayaraman, Yash K Nayak, Shekhar Nagar and Anirban Gupta were present in the meeting. Pradip Choudhury and Madhu Kumari were granted a leave of absence, as per a press release from the All India Football League (AIFF).

The licensing meeting was held to evaluate applications from I-League clubs for the ICLS Premier 2 license, which would entitle the clubs to participate in the I-League. Among the nine clubs that submitted applications, the committee reached a decision about seven clubs.

However, considering the challenging circumstances prevailing in Manipur, that have led to severe communication problems, the committee decided to postpone the assessment of the applications for the two Manipur clubs (NEROCA FC and TRAU FC) till normalcy is restored.

The seven other clubs who applied for the Premier 2 license were Real Kashmir FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Aizawl FC. The Licensing Committee decided not to grant licenses to any of these clubs due to multiple 'A' criteria failures. (ANI)

