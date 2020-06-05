Sports News | AIFF Invites Bids for New Clubs to Join I-League from 2020 Onwards

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday issued an invite to accept bids for new clubs from non-I-League cities to join the league from 2020 onwards.

The bids have been invited from prospective team owners from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, amongst others.

Also Read | Timo Werner Transfer to Chelsea Almost Happening: Here's What Blues Can Expect From the German Striker.

"As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2020 onwards. The aforementioned club will have the opportunity (if applicable, and subject to qualification) to also compete in the AFC club competitions," AIFF said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)