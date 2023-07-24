New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Monday announced 34 players for the national camp to pick the team for the second round of the AFC Olympics Qualifers slated later this year.

The Blue Tigresses had advanced into round two of the Olympic Qualifiers by defeating Kyrgyz Republic -- 5-0 and 4-0.

India will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29) and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in Group C of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Tashkent.

The camp begins in Bhubaneswar from July 30.

The Probables:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

