Doha, Sep 11 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Qatar counterpart on "strategic alliance for mutual benefit", it was announced on Sunday.

Newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari here.

Also Read | SL vs PAK Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2022 Final: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match in T20 Tournament.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run," Chaubey said after the meeting.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran on Friday met FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

Also Read | 2022 Road Safety World Series Points Table Live Updated: India Legends On Top After Massive Win Over South Africa Legends.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)