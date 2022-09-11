What a performance and what a tournament this has been for Sri Lanka! Ever since losing the first game to Afghanistan, they have been playing excellently well and have strung together some memorable performances to win the Asia Cup 2022 title. After winning all their matches so far while chasing, Sri Lanka found themselves in a spot of bother in this final after losing five wickets early on. But Bhanuka Rajapaksa kept his head down and fought hard to score 71 runs and take the team to a formidable 170/6. Later on, Pramod Madushan gave Sri Lanka a good start with the twin dismissals of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard but his innings was not quick enough with Wanindu Hasaranga turning things around for his side in the 17th over. Pakistan eventually went on to lose the game by 23 runs after having a good tournament for themselves. This was Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title and first major trophy since 2014 when they had beaten India to win the T20 World Cup.
OUT! Pakistan are falling apart and once again, they have found a fielder. Pramod Madushan gets his fourth wicket of the game as Naseem Shah finds Chamika Karunaratne while trying to clear the fence. Naseem Shah c Karunaratne b Pramod Madushan 4(2)
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Shadab Khan perishes while trying to play a big shot. Sri Lanka have been excellent in the field and Danushka Gunathilaka once again takes a good catch. Shadab Khan c Gunathilaka b M Theekshana 8(6)
OUT! Not one, not two but three have Wanindu Hasaranga's triple strike has put Sri Lanka on top. Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are his victims in the over and it would not be wrong to say that Pakistan's chances are looking very bleak here. Mohammad Rizwan c Gunathilaka b Hasaranga 55(49), Asif Ali b Hasaranga 0(1) and Khushdil Shah c M Theekshana b Hasaranga 2(4)
FIFTY! After quite a while, Mohammad Rizwan has finally broken free and has reached his fifty with a six. The concern for Pakistan is that it might have come at a slower pace and he now needs to take his team home from here on.
OUT! Another wicket has fallen and Mohammad Nawaz, trying to hit one out of the ground, has found the fielder in the deep. Chamika Karunaratne bowled a slower delivery and Nawaz had to hit it hard to get it over but ended up handing a straight catch to Pramod Madushan. Mohammad Nawaz c Pramod Madushan b Karunaratne 6(9)
Pakistan are under pressure with Sri Lanka slowly taking control of things. The run rate is pretty high and Mohammad Rizwan has to break his shackles and get some hits over the fence. Pakistan need 70 off 30 balls to win this match and the Asia Cup 2022 title.
OUT! The partnership is broken and Pramod Madushan has struck again! Iftikhar Ahmed, trying to play a big shot to keep up with the increasing run rate, perishes with substitute fielder Ashen Bandara taking a good catch in the deep. Sri Lanka have a wicket at a crucial time. Iftikhar Ahmed c (sub)Ashen Bandara b Pramod Madushan 32(31)
Iftikhar Ahmed has started playing some shots and has taken a liking to Wanindu Hasaranga, hitting him for two boundaries. After losing two consecutive wickets, Pakistan have fought back hard in this chase. The fulcrum of this chase has been Mohammad Rizwan, who has batted with maturity and ran well between the wickets. After Hasaranga's expensive over, Maheesh Theekshana bowls a tight one.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan, two of Asia's finest, are set to battle each other in a quest for continental supremacy. Both these teams started off their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns with defeats but have risen through the ashes with some thrilling performances and it is no surprise that they find themselves in this spot. While Pakistan have lived up to its 'favourite' tag, the same cannot be said for Sri Lanka and not many did pip them to make it to the final. But their performances have come as a breath of fresh air into the tournament and have brought some much-needed smiles to their smiles back home. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, PTV Sports and Vasantham TV: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs SL Cricket Match With Timing in IST
After losing their campaign opener against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been on a roll as they are yet to lose since that defeat. On the other hand, Pakistan have stumbled at times in the tournament, their last match ending in a loss to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. While that win would give Sri Lanka a world of confidence going into the all-important final, Pakistan will aim to put their past result behind and focus on beginning afresh in the summit clash.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.