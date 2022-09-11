Sri Lanka and Pakistan, two of Asia's finest, are set to battle each other in a quest for continental supremacy. Both these teams started off their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns with defeats but have risen through the ashes with some thrilling performances and it is no surprise that they find themselves in this spot. While Pakistan have lived up to its 'favourite' tag, the same cannot be said for Sri Lanka and not many did pip them to make it to the final. But their performances have come as a breath of fresh air into the tournament and have brought some much-needed smiles to their smiles back home. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, PTV Sports and Vasantham TV: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs SL Cricket Match With Timing in IST

After losing their campaign opener against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been on a roll as they are yet to lose since that defeat. On the other hand, Pakistan have stumbled at times in the tournament, their last match ending in a loss to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. While that win would give Sri Lanka a world of confidence going into the all-important final, Pakistan will aim to put their past result behind and focus on beginning afresh in the summit clash.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.