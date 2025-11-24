New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced that it has formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of its Constitution, in compliance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court of India. The move marks the conclusion of a long-pending matter that had remained unresolved since 2017.

In an official statement, the federation said, "The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday, November 24, 2025, has formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of the Constitution as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, pursuant to its order dated October 15, 2025."

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Iconic Actor 'A True Legend' (See Post).

With the adoption of the provisions, the federation confirmed that its Constitution is now fully aligned with the court's directives and the recommendations of Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao.

"As a result, the AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved," the statement added.

Also Read | India Clinch Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Title, Beat Chinese Taipei 35-28 in Dhaka to Secure Back-to-Back Championships.

The AIFF also expressed gratitude.

"The AIFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process," it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to global football standards, the federation said it will continue to function in alignment with international governing bodies.

"In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)