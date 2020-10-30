New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The prestigious Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) will be held on November 29 and will follow all mandatory COVID-19 protocols in line with the advisory issued by the central government.

The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, ADHM, since its inception, has held India's flag high; representing its sporting spirit, and generosity.

USD 2,33,270 prize money event will witness world-class elites and India's best-taking centre-stage in the capital city. Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID free race for the elite runners.

While the elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on the November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. Registrations for three Race categories will begin on October 30.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, said "Sport has always been a symbol of optimism, and we look forward to the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29. We extend our full support to this event that is India's pride and welcome the world's best athletes to our capital city. The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is representative of a healthier and fitter nation and reinforces the vision of the Fit India movement. I would encourage each and every one of you to participate from the safety and security of your own surroundings."

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Government of NCT of Delhi, stated, "Over the years, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has become an integral part of Delhi's sporting calendar and an enduring symbol of sporting excellence, philanthropy, health and fitness. To watch the finest runners in the world compete on our home ground, will certainly be a boost for the citizens of Delhi and across India. That along with the thousands of amateur runners who participate in this event give us a great opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running." (ANI)

