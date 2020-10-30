Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are searching for a playoff finish and would be hoping for a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Varun Aaron comes in for Rajasthan as KXIP go unchanged. KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals.

Both teams have playoff qualifications in their sight and with just two points separating team’s in fourth and seventh, the result of this fixture will have a huge effect in the business end of the league stage. If Punjab manage to get all three points they will pull themselves clear of the chasing pack while a win for Rajasthan makes it a four-way tie for the final spot in the knockout round. Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds.

KXIP vs RR Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

The kind of form Ben Stokes showed in the last game against top of table Mumbai Indians will surely give Rajasthan hope of getting the better of the league’s most in-form team. Kings XI Punjab have won their last five games in IPL and would hope to continue that run.

Abu Dhabi is one of the biggest grounds in UAE and team’s chasing have had the upper hand in recent games due to the return of the dew factor. Both teams have some power hitters in their team and it will be an interesting watch.

