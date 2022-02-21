Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition.

Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses a Sitter During Leeds United vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22, Netizens React!.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win.

It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard yesterday.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: West Indies Create Unwanted Record in Series Defeat.

"I think it's about just going to bed," FIDE's website quoted Praggnanandha as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)