Cristiano Ronaldo is having quite a tough time in 2022 as he has just scored a single goal in the year so far. Needless to say that his performance is already under the scanner. Now, last night during the EPL 2021-22 match against Leeds United CR7 missed a sitter and the fans once again started questioning his abilities. Many netizens labelled him finished after he missed the goal. Most of them were as shocked as CR7 missed the goal when he was just a couple of yards away from the goal post. Leeds United vs Manchester United Match Results: Ralf Rangnick's Men Seal 4-2 Win in EPL 2022 Match.

Talking about the match at Ellan Road, Manchester United sealed a 4-2 win over Leeds United. Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elgas were the ones who scored a goal at the 34th, 45th, 70th and 88th minute respectively. The visitors enjoyed a 2-0 lead at halftime. But then the home team scored two goals at 53rd and 54th minute of the match and the scores were levelled. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens.

The hosts dominated the possession as they had the ball for 55 per cent of the time and the rest was held by the visitors. Manchester United is now among the top four slots of EPL 2021-22.

