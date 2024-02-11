New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Manu Bhaker will lead the Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Granada, Spain starting from Sunday.

The ISSF World Cup will offer medals for both junior and senior categories 10m rifle and the 10m pistol shooting events. The finals of this competition will be live-streamed in India.

Having won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the Asian Games, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was India's most successful shooter. He will compete in the mixed team and men's 10m air rifle events.

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan, and Mehuli Ghosh, who placed second in the Asian Games, and Divyansh Singh Panwar, who won the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo last month, will also compete.

In the pistol events, Manu Bhaker, an Olympic Youth Games champion, will spearhead the Indian team. She plans to participate in the mixed team and women's 10m competitions. The pistol team also includes Asian champion Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan, who at the Asian Championships earned Olympic quotas for India.

Only three of the five shooters from India who qualified for each of the four individual events will be able to compete in the finals. Only ranking points will be up for grabs for the other two shooters (RPO). Furthermore, fourteen shooters from India are travelling to Spain to compete in the junior competitions.

On February 18, the ISSF World Cup Granada will come to an end. At the ISSF World Cup 2024 Cairo last month, India took home six medals in the senior categories: two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Indian shooting squad:

Rifle:

Women's 10m air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Tilottama Sen, Mehuli Ghosh, Uttam Maskar Sonam, Nancy

Men's 10m air rifle: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sandeep Singh, Hriday Hazarika, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Divyansh Singh Panwar

10m air rifle mixed team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Mehuli Ghosh, Nancy, Divyansh Singh Panwar

Pistol:

Women's 10m air pistol: Divya TS, Anuradha Devi, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Rhythm Sangwan

Men's 10m air pistol: Varun Tomar, Sarabjot Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sagar Dangi, Ujjawal Malik

10m Air pistol mixed team: Ravinder Singh, Manu Bhaker, Ujjawal Malik, Rhythm Sangwan

ISSF World Cup 2024 schedule:

February 16, Friday:

Men's 10m air pistol - 4:45 PM

Women's 10m air pistol - 9:00 PM

February 17, Saturday:

Mixed team 10m air rifle - 3:30 PM

Mixed team 10m air pistol - 6:00 PM

February 18, Sunday:

Men's 10m air rifle - 4:45 PM

Women's 10m air rifle - 8:45 PM. (ANI)

