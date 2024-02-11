Australia vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How to Watch AUS vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Australia will be looking to wrap up their three-game T20 series with West Indies with a win in the second game scheduled today at Adelaide. The first match was a high-scoring game with the batters dominating from the onset. Australia did well to set West India a target of 214 and the visitors responded well with an equally adept start. Only the fall of wickets in the second part of their chase led to their downfall in the contest. West Indies will feel their squad is well-positioned to take on their famous rivals. Australia versus West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. AUS vs WI Video Highlights 1st T20I 2024: Watch Australia Edge Past West Indies in High-Scoring Thriller at Hobart.

David Warner was the top scorer for Australia in the last game and he once again showed he can be a key player for the team, despite him getting close to retirement. Fellow opening partner Josh Englis also did well for the team and the duo will be key in the second game as well. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis had a quiet outing in the victory but the duo remains a potent force.

Brandon King and Johnson Charles were left disappointed with the way things turned out after their dismissal in the last match. Even if one of them was able to bat for a few more overs, things could have turned out differently. West Indies will need to work on their approach in the middle overs as not every ball needs to go out of the park. They will need massive improvements in the bowling unit too. David Warner Becomes First Australian and Third Overall To Play 100 International Matches Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 1st T20I 2024,

When is Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will take on West Indies in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, February 11. The AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of West Indies tour of Australia 2024 and will provide the live telecast of the Australia vs West Indies T20I series. The AUS vs WI 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD in English. For AUS vs WI live streaming online details, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the AUS vs WI T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the AUS vs WI 2nd T20I online. To watch AUS vs WI live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. West Indies knows they need a win to stay alive in the series and this pressure just might prove to be a positive. Expect the visitors to level the series this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).