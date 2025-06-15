Nashik, Jun 15 (PTI) Aishwarya Pissay of Petronas TVS Racing overcame initial hiccups in the first stage and made up for lost time with a blistering final stage to clinch the ladies title in Round 2 of the 2025 FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers here on Sunday.

Despite losing nearly 44 seconds due to technical issues in the opening special stage, India's only FIM World Cup winner and three-time world champion remained undeterred as she rode aggressively through the remaining stages.

Aishwarya won with a commanding lead of one minute and 34 seconds.

Former champion Ryhana Bee of Chennai finished second.

Competing on a challenging 17.5km stretch of broken tarmac, Aishwarya clocked 50 minutes, 02.803 seconds to keep the championship lead after two rounds.

"I lost a lot of time in the first stage. So I was a bit cautious in the second and went all out in the third, not leave anything to chance. It is a well-fought race and I had a lot of fun on the bike," said Aishwarya.

