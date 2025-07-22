New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Livid with the "mismanagement" that led to embarrassment for India in the World University Games, the sports ministry is considering the prospect of acting against the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) by setting up a separate federation to handle the administration of university-level sports.

The bronze-winning Indian badminton squad at the ongoing Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany found itself hounded by controversy when it came to light that six of the 12 chosen players were barred from participating after Indian officials failed to submit all names correctly during the managers' meeting on July 16.

In addition, woman quarter-miler Devyani Bazala also alleged that she could not compete as her name went "missing because of late alteration by the officials in submitting the confirmation list".

The ministry has taken note of the developments, it is reliably learnt.

"Clearly, they are unable to manage the affairs properly. Probably, the solution is a separate federation to handle administration. A revamp is needed because university sport is our best bet to find high-potential athletes," a ministry source said.

"It is obviously sad that something like this happened and the country was embarrassed. This will be thoroughly looked into," he added.

The AIU, which is the nodal body for university-level sports in the country, acknowledged the incident related to badminton and its secretary general Dr Pankaj Mittal said the "matter is being investigated."

The athletes, meanwhile, could only lament the lapses.

"The frustrating thing is the officials don't even admit their mistakes or show any remorse," an athlete competing at the Games had said after the fiasco.

"...the team travelled all the way, and yet in the manager's meeting they missed out names. I don't know how it is possible to overlook such a basic responsibility."

