Mahilpur (Punjab), Mar 16 (PTI) Winger Lalbiakdika scored a brace as Aizawl FC beat relegation rivals Delhi FC 2-0 in their I-League match here on Sunday.

Lalbiakdika struck in the 40th and 77th minutes to give his side the crucial three points.

The victory took Aizawl above the bottom two for the first time in the season with 19 points from as many matches, albeit having played a game more than SC Bengaluru.

Delhi, with 13 points from 19 games, remain rock bottom.

Aizawl could have been 2-0 up within the first 25 minutes if it wasn't for some bad luck and inefficient finishing. Lalthankhuma was the first to come close, his header drifting just wide of the far post.

A few minutes later, a horrible goalkeeping error by Debnath Mondal saw the ball fall at the feet of Laltlanzova in the six yard box, albeit at an acute angle. The Aizawl winger decided to cut it back with an empty goal at his mercy and Delhi cleared.

The goal was always coming though, and Delhi's inability to really break out of defence and create problems for Aizawl were clear to see.

In the 40th minute, Aizawl finally opened the scoring when Lalbiakdika picked up an errant clearance that had drifted from the right all the way across the box. With his first touch, he beat his marker, cut on to his favoured foot and fired it home at the near post. It was a lead Aizawl deserved.

Aizawl continued to control and dominate the game in the second half too, and Lalbiakdika had opportunities to double their lead.

The winger scored his second in the 77th minute, to double Aizawl's lead.

As he ran on to a through ball, substitute goalkeeper Lalmuansanga came off his line in an attempt to clear it away.

Lalbiakdika neatly rounded the goalkeeper before finishing into an empty net.

