Amsterdam, May 31: Ajax hired John Heitinga as head coach on Saturday to replace Francesco Farioli nearly two weeks after the Italian resigned following the team's late-season collapse. Heitinga, who had a spell as Ajax's interim manager in 2023, spent the past season as an assistant coach to Arne Slot at Liverpool, which won the Premier League title.

The 41-year-old former Ajax center-back came through the Dutch club's youth program and made more than 150 appearances for the team. He also played 4 1/2 seasons at Everton. The former Dutch international takes over a team that finished second to PSV Eindhoven after squandering a nine-point lead in the Eredivisie title race.

“I am incredibly excited to start,” said Heitinga, who was an assistant at West Ham two seasons ago. “The last years in England have done me a lot of good. I've been able to develop further alongside David Moyes and Arne Slot, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at two major clubs.” (AP)

