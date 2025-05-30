Real Madrid has signed Liverpool star striker Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2023. The 26-year-old has joined the Los Blancos after clinching nine titles with Liverpool. Real Madrid will pay Liverpool a one-off €10m fee to cancel the fullback's contract 29 days early. Real will also pay Alexander-Arnold's wages for June. Alexander-Arnold will play with Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which will be held in the United States starting June 14. Trent Alexander-Arnold Announces Liverpool Exit at End of 2024–25 Season, Says ‘Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made’ (Watch Video).

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Signs With Real Madrid

