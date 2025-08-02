London [UK], August 2 (ANI): Akash Deep, walking as a night watchman in the third session of the fifth and final Test on Day 2 of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England on Friday, made the most of a reprieve and went on to score a gritty half-century.

With his maiden Test 50, Akash Deep joins an elite list along, Hugh Trumble, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Keith Miller and Richard Hadlee to become the 12th player with a ten-fer during a match and a fifty on an England tour.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming in India: Watch Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Deep, with a first-class average of 11.48 before the Oval Test, is just the fourth Indian to score a men's Test fifty at No.4 in England this century, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing, era-defining win over England at Edgbaston by 336 runs, their first-ever Test win at the venue last month. During the Test match, Akash set a massive record, delivering India's best spell ever in England.

Also Read | WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

The pacer etched his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep slammed a brilliant 100-run stand for the third wicket in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England on Saturday, at the Oval.

This was the 18th hundred partnership in this ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the most in a Test series in this century (since 2000), surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04.

The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours.

Deep is also the first Indian nightwatchman to score 50-plus runs since Amit Mishra (84 runs) against the same opponent at the same venue back in 2011.

Coming to the match, a stellar maiden fifty in Test cricket by night watchman Akash Deep and a 100-plus partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to finish on 189-3, leading by 166 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 in the fifth test against England on Saturday.

The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours. India started Day 3 on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten on the crease, leading by 52 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53, Prasidh Krishna 4/62) vs India: 224 and 189/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85*, Akash Deep 66, Overton 1/47). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)