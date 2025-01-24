Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Germany's Alexander Zverev cruised to the final of the ongoing Australia Open 2025 in the men's singles category after former World No.1 from Serbia, Novak Djokovic, retired from the semi-final clash after suffering a left leg injury on Friday.

Zverev will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur in the final on Sunday.

Also Read | East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs KBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Djokovic, struggling with the injury from the outset, managed to hold his ground against Zverev for around 90 minutes in the first set. The opening set went to a tie-break which the German player went on to win with a scoreline of 7-6.

At 1-2, 0/40, Djokovic created three break points and fought off five break points total in the first set, before the Serbian scored a standard volley with the court open in the last point, the tie-break was all on serve.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In a post-match interview, Zverev spoke about Djokovic's injury

"Novak Djokovic is someone who has given to this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear and again with a hamstring tear, so if he cannot continue this tennis match, he really cannot continue this tennis match," Zverev said after the match as quoted by the Australia Open official website.

Further, the 27-year-old player shared his thoughts on the first set which he won with a scoreline of 7-6.

"I actually thought it was quite a high-level first set. During the tiebreak, he wasn't moving as well as earlier in the first set. We had physical rallies, [but] in the tiebreak I did see him struggle a bit more. I'm happy on one side to be in the final of the Australian Open, in the final of a Grand Slam, but on the other hand, there's not a guy on the tour I respect more than Novak. He's been one of my closest friends on tour," Zeverev added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)