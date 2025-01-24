After a dominating win in the first T20I, the India national cricket team will meet the England national cricket team in the second T20I of the five-match series. The second T20I between India and England will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Suryakumar Yadav-led India has a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Jos Buttler-led England. The visitors have announced their playing XI ahead of the crucial second T20I against the Men in Blue. Pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse replaced Gus Atkinson in the lineup. Additionally, the Three Lions have named Jamie Smith as their 12th man. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Chennai.

Talking about the first T20I, England was outclassed in all three departments in Kolkata against the hosts. Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for 132 runs after Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets. While chasing, opener Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock of 79 runs off 34 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Abhishek's knock helped India to win the one-sided affair by seven wickets. Varun Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling. Ahead of the second T20I, look at Chennai weather live updates.

Chennai Weather Live Updates

The second T20I between India and England will be hosted in Chennai. The blockbuster action between the two nations is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In good news for fans, the weather during the match hours is expected to be clear, and there are no chances of rain on Friday, January 24. According to live weather updates, the temperature is expected to stay around 20 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius. Why is India vs England 2025 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema App and Website?

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance for the spinners, but in T20 matches, it also offers something for the batters. The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch is expected to be rather flat, which is what the trend has been in recent years. The team winning the toss would prefer to bat first and defend it later. The average first innings score in Chennai in T20Is is 174 runs.

