ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: East Bengal are on a three-game losing streak in the Indian Super League and have been without a win in their last four. The team is in dire need of a victory when they take on Kerala Blasters this evening at home. With the Kolkata giants at the 11th spot, their playoffs look long lost and a respectable end to the campaign will be on their minds. Kerala Blasters on the other hand are eighth and have done well with three wins out of their last five matches. They need a win here to break into the top six and will be more confident among the two teams. East Bengal versus Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters FC Target First-Ever League Double Over East Bengal FC.

Oscar Bruzon will want his East Bengal side to start afresh and show a bit of spirit on the pitch. The likes of Dimitrios Diamantakos and David Lalhlansanga will need to put up a splendid show in the attacking third. Saul Crespo and Mohamed Rakip are a major doubt for the hosts while Anwar Ali continues his recovery, leaving them light in midfield. Jeakason Singh will be a key player for the team in the central areas.

Aibanbha Dohling is the player missing out for Kerala Blasters as he received his marching orders in the last game. Noah Sadaoui has been brilliant for the team going forward and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Jesus Jiminez and Adrian Luna will provide him with company in the final third. Vibin Mohanan will try and maintain the tempo of the game in midfield. Brison Fernandes on Target Again As FC Goa Secure Narrow Win Over East Bengal FC in ISL 2024–25.

When is East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal will take on Kerala Blasters in ISL 2024-25 on Friday, January 24. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2 and Sports18 3 TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live telecast. For East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters live streaming online for free. It should be a quality game with chances created from both ends. Expect a 2-2 draw at the end of it.

