Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) The All India Chess Masters Mumbai FIDE Classical tournament will be organised here from May 10-15 with a maximum entries of 240 players.

The total prize money of the six-day competition will be Rs 3 lakh.

The four-year-old Hridaan Chhajer will be the youngest participant in the competition, a release said.

International Arbiter (IA) Ajinkya Pingale will oversee the event as chief arbiter.

