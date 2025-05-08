Tottenham Hotspur will return to UEFA Europa League 2024-25 action as they will visit Bodo/Glimt for the second leg of the semifinal. Tottenham Hotspur had a poor Premier League 2024-25 but they have displayed some good football in the UEL, now standing in the doors of the final after securing a 3-1 victory at their home in the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Brennan Johnson fired Tottenham ahead in the first leg, and strikes from James Maddison and Dominic Solanke then opened up a three-goal cushion inside 61 minutes. A late consolation from Bodo/Glimt's Ulrik Saltnes has given the Norwegian champions a slight opening to make a comeback in the second leg. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: PSG Book UCL Title Clash With Inter Milan, Beat Arsenal 2–1 in Semifinals Second Leg.

Tottenham have lost a staggering 19 of their 35 Premier League games this season, with three defeats in a row and they are currently at the 16th position, narrowly surviving the relegation for this season. Although they are ahead, Bodo/Glimt will fancy their chances as a moment of pressure can turn the tie around. Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have already made history as they are the first and only Norwegian team to have reached the semi-final of a major European competition. Bodo/Glimt have won each of their last five Europa League home matches. They will back themselves at home to force a mistake from Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Bodo/Glimt at home in the semifinal first leg match on Friday, May 2. The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo/Glimt, Norway and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. For Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below. FIFA Picks Eight Host Cities for Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Bodo/Glimt have a good record at home and they are likely to give a tough fight to Tottenham Hotspur.

