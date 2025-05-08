Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to maintain its perfect away record with six wins out of six so far. Another victory for the Rajat Patidar-led side will seal their playoff qualification. IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios: Which Teams Will Be Benefited If Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals or Vice Versa in Dharamsala?

With 16 points in 11 matches, RCB are aiming to finish in the top two of the points table. However, the franchise will miss Devdutt Padikkal because of a hamstring injury. For Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow, this will be a do-or-die contest. A defeat will eliminate them from the ongoing season. The Lucknow-based franchise is in a precarious position and has 10 points from 11 games. They need to win their remaining games in order to stay alive in the competition.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have featured against each other in 5 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RCB hold an edge with 3 wins, while LSG have 2 victories.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Krunal Pandya Mitchell Marsh Aiden Markram Virat Kohli Nicholas Pooran Josh Hazlewood

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

Virat Kohli will be the biggest threat for the Lucknow Super Giants. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener is having a sensational run with the bat. His battle against Lucknow bowlers could be the game-changer for both sides. Lucknow Super Giants' top order (Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram) are having a brilliant season with the bat. However, their battle against RCB's Krunal Pandya could be decisive in context.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG vs RCB IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mayank Aggarwal and Suyash Sharma could be the two impact player choices for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Lucknow Super Giants could pick between Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav.

