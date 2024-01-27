Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Jan 27 (PTI) The 80th edition of the Mahant Raja Sarveshwar Das Memorial all-India hockey tournament will be held from January 29 to February 7 at the international stadium here.

Many Olympians and hockey teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have participated in the tournament which was first held in 1941.

District Collector and Chairman of the Organizing Stadium Committee, Sanjay Aggarwal said that 24 teams from the country will participate in the tournament.

These include Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Pampos Hostel, Air Force, Central Railway, Customs, Punjab and Sindh Bank, RCF Kapurthala, Bengal XI, Army XI, among others.

Matches will be played in knock-out-cum league basis. Knock out matches will be played in the first phase and league matches will be played in the second phase.

The final match will be played on February 7.

