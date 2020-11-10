Salzburg [Austria], November 10 (ANI): RB Salzburg on Tuesday announced that no player has tested positive for the virus in the recent coronavirus testing.

The statement comes a day after the club had said that six coronavirus cases have been detected.

Also Read | MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Catch Full Scorecard and Commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

"COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday ahead of the Austrian Bundesliga match against SK Rapid Vienna were negative for all FC Red Bull Salzburg players. Another test for all international players, which the club was informed about on Sunday evening, had quite different results, however. There were six positive results from this group of players," the club had said in a statement on Monday.

However, RB Salzburg said they completed another set of tests and all players were tested negative.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 11 Funny Memes, Viral GIFs and Positive Messages Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Match Dubai International Stadium.

"Having put the players through two series of Covid-19 tests on Friday morning (all negative) and Sunday evening (six positive cases) FC Red Bull Salzburg today - at their own initiative - completed another set of tests. This led to negative results for all players!" the club said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)