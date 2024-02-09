Bowling allrounder Michael Neser has been recalled to Australia's squad for the team's first test series in New Zealand in eight years. Neser played the last of his two tests in December 2022. “It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect,” Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement Friday. Cameron Green Involved in Hilarious Banter With Suryakumar Yadav After Australian All-Rounder Posts Picture of Girlfriend Completing Masters Degree.

Fast bowler Scott Boland will also feature in the squad despite suffering a knee injury. Neser and Boland are unlikely to play against the Black Caps unless there are injuries to Australia's star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The three played in all five of Australia's test matches against Pakistan and West Indies. Australia won all three tests against Pakistan and split its two-test series with West Indies. The two-test series in New Zealand will begin Feb. 29 at Wellington and the second is scheduled for March 8-12 in Christchurch.

Australia test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

