Flumserberg, Sep 4 (PTI) Amandeep Drall drilled in three birdies in the last six holes for a one-under 71 that helped her finish Tied-4th at the Flumserberg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, here.

Amandeep earlier had rounds of 70-69 and totalled 6-under 210.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 5, 2021: Check Out Full Time Table, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details.

Vani Kapoor was the next best Indian at 2-under 214 after a final round of even par 72 that placed her Tied 16th.

Durga Nittur, making her first appearance on the LETAS series, shot even par 72 and was T-54 at 7-over 223, while Asmitha Sathish (77) was T-58.

Also Read | Table Tennis Federation of India Questions Manika Batra's Timing of Bringing Up Allegations Against National Coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Nina Pegova of Russia rallied from behind with a final round of 65 and then beat amateur Charlotte Back of Germany in a play-off.

Both players finished regulation 54 holes in 11-under 205.

England's Lila May Humphreys (64) was sole third at 10-under, while five players including Amandeep Drall were tied fourth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)