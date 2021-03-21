Liverpool [UK], March 21 (ANI): Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is satisfied with his team's performance despite losing to Manchester City before terming his opposition the "best team in the world."

Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup here on Saturday.

"We were almost there. I think we did well, we did the best we can do, defending well and fighting. We had the game under control for at least for 80 minutes, we didn't concede opportunities. Of course, we didn't have a lot of opportunities, some set pieces, but that was absolutely normal," the club's official website quoted Ancelotti as saying.

"I am satisfied because we competed well against the best team in the world, in this moment, I think they are the best. We are upset because we are out of an important competition... but it was a good experience for us. I think there are no regrets. The regrets are the game against Burnley, where we didn't use this type of concentration, or the game against Fulham [Premier League defeats in the past five weeks]," he added.

Manchester City made it 25 wins from 26 games in all competitions with the victory over Everton and the result saw Pep Guardiola's side move through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

During the match, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored one goal each to help Manchester City progress in the competition. (ANI)

