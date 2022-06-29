Wimbledon, Jun 29 (AP)Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will play alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in London in September.

Murray will be making his debut at the competition, which is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

This will be the fifth edition. It's being held at the O2 Arena on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Federer's management company founded the competition.

Murray plays a second-round match at Wimbledon later Wednesday against John Isner of the United States.

The Scot said he's “heard lots of good things and I'm excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe.” (AP)

