Scottsdale (US), Jun 18 (PTI) Indian amateur Anika Varma's roller-coaster round of six-over 77 saw her drop from overnight T-21 to T-30 at the 107-year-old Southwestern Women's Amateur Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona here.

After making the cut, Anika was unable to take advantage on the moving day as she had two double bogeys, a triple bogey besides three other bogeys, which took away the gains from four birdies.

Also Read | IND v SA, 4th T20I 2022: Rishabh Pant Has To Stop Looking for Aerial Shots Far Outside Off-Stump, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Anika, who had been doing well on the back nine of the Desert Mountain Club's Geronimo course, suffered a bogey, a double bogey and a triple bogey on the back nine where she also had three birdies.

Varma is also due to play the US Girls Junior Championship in Kentucky next month.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Says He Is Optimistic About Competing at Wimbledon.

Camille Boyd (68-69-66), lying third after two rounds, took over overnight leader Grace Summerhays (64-71-75), who faltered on the third day. Summerhays dropped to T-6. Tied for second are Ty Akabane (70-66-71) and McKenzi Hall (7-72-65).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)