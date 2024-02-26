Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) Ace Indian women's tennis player Ankita Raina has been seeded second in the ITF Women's Gurugram Open, scheduled to take place from Tuesday till March 3.

Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic is the top seed in the main draw, while Lithuania's Justina Mikulskyte is seeded third, followed by Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

India's Sahaja Yamlapalli has been given the fifth seeding, followed by Sweden's Fanny Ostlund and Jacqueline Cabaj Awad, seeded sixth and seventh, respectively. Anastasia Gasanova of Russia is eighth.

In the second-round qualifying matches on Monday, Japan's Ikumi Yamazaki defeated Apurva Vemuri of India 6-0, 6-2, while Michika Ozeki of Japan got the better of Yubrani Banerjee's 6-4, 6-2.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar overcame compatriot Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-2, while Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia outlasted India's Richa Dadasaheb Chougule 6-2, 6-2.

USA's Shria Atturu upset Laalitya Kalluri 6-2, 6-0, while Nepal's Abhilasha Bista fought off the challenge from India's Divya Harindra Bhardwaj 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the longest match of the day that lasted four hours and 31 minutes.

Other Indians who won the qualifiers:

Yashaswini Panwar bt Harshini Viswanadh 6-2, 6-0; Sonal Patil bt Sharmada Balu 6-1, 6-7 (9), 13-11; Saumya Vig bt Sachi Sharma 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Diva Bhatia 6-2, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Shefali Arora 6-1, 6-0; Madhurima Sawant bt Samaira Malik 6-4, 6-3; Snehal Mane bt Riya Sachdeva 6-3, 7-5; Kundali Majgaine bt Himaanshika Singh 6-0, 5-7, 10-5.

